So Sad: Paris Jackson Got Robbed Blind After Attempting To Help Some Stranded People

Paris Jackson 's attempt at helping others seemed to work in her detriment, recently as the actress has revealed that she was robbed by a group of hitchhikers she picked up in Los Angeles.

According to Bossip, the 19-year-old took to her Instagram story to explain that after she went above and beyond to help the group that seemed "pretty f****d up," they ended up stealing her debit card.

"So, last night I picked up a couple of hitchhikers and one girl was pretty f****d up," she said. "I mean, I remember taking out a pair of my own socks and putting them on her and stopping at a f*****g fast food place to get them dinner."

She then related the moment she realized her card went missing before explaining that she was just trying to do her best to help some people who seemed in need.

"This b***h f*****g stole my debit card, dude," she continued. "I gave you guys a f*****g ride across L.A. and I do my very, very best to be the best Uber driver ever, even though I'm not a part of Uber and you steal my s**t, dude? What the f**k!"

SMH.