Kandi Burruss Slams Kim Zolciak For Reigniting ‘Closeted Lesbian’ Rumors And Her Castmates Jump In

It was an all out RHOA shade fest.

Published 4 hours ago

Season 10 of Real Housewives of Atlanta has been filled with tons of drama even before the show officially premiered. The ongoing beefs between the Georgia peaches managed to spill online with the show’s stars taking to social media live tweeting as the show airs weekly. This week, it seemed to be an all out shade fest between Kandi Burruss and Kim Zolciak along with several of their co stars dishing on the beef.

In this week’s episode, Kim Zolciak reignited rumors started last season of Kandi possibly being a closeted lesbian while chatting with Sheree Whitfield. Zolciak said, “On my life, let God strike me dead, I wouldn’t let her [Kandi] like my box.”

Burruss, a married mother of two, quickly took to social media slamming Zolciak for trying to dig up old rumors that were reportedly put to rest during last season’s reunion. She also flexed about her tenure on the show and the contributions she’s made to the series.

Once Zolciak got word of Kandi’s tweets, she called her former collaborator out for being a swinger.

Real Housewives star NeNe Leakes interjected setting the record straight about her involvement in the series’ prominence.

Kenya Moore also chimed in with her thoughts on the drama.

Whew! Wonder what’ll happen when next week’s episode airs.

Written by Jasmine Washington

(Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage)

