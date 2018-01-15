Kandi Burruss Slams Kim Zolciak For Reigniting ‘Closeted Lesbian’ Rumors And Her Castmates Jump In

Exclusive: Taraji P. Henson On Her Love Of Tina Turner And The Right Way To Drink Hennessy
Taraji P. Henson talks about her new film, "Proud Mary."
Season 10 of Real Housewives of Atlanta has been filled with tons of drama even before the show officially premiered. The ongoing beefs between the Georgia peaches managed to spill online with the show’s stars taking to social media live tweeting as the show airs weekly. This week, it seemed to be an all out shade fest between Kandi Burruss and Kim Zolciak along with several of their co stars dishing on the beef.
In this week’s episode, Kim Zolciak reignited rumors started last season of Kandi possibly being a closeted lesbian while chatting with Sheree Whitfield. Zolciak said, “On my life, let God strike me dead, I wouldn’t let her [Kandi] like my box.”
Burruss, a married mother of two, quickly took to social media slamming Zolciak for trying to dig up old rumors that were reportedly put to rest during last season’s reunion. She also flexed about her tenure on the show and the contributions she’s made to the series.
I’m sick of these bitches lying on me. @KimZolciak I have NEVER wanted you or your box. And stop swearing on your kids while you’re telling lies. Lying ass bitch. Somebody’s really reaching for a permanent peach here... This is my house. You’re just a visitor!— Kandi Burruss (@Kandi) January 15, 2018
Once Zolciak got word of Kandi’s tweets, she called her former collaborator out for being a swinger.
If anybody is lying it’s you @Kandi You and your husband are full on swingers fucking all kinds of girls and can NEVER admit it. And bitch if it weren’t for me there would be no house. Remember I built this house!” 💋— Kim ZolciakBiermann (@Kimzolciak) January 15, 2018
Real Housewives star NeNe Leakes interjected setting the record straight about her involvement in the series’ prominence.
I’m the “General Contractor” now carry on— NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) January 15, 2018
Kenya Moore also chimed in with her thoughts on the drama.
#RHOA can u believe the nasty lies that come of of duck's mouth???!!!— KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) January 15, 2018
Whew! Wonder what’ll happen when next week’s episode airs.
(Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage)
Taraji P. Henson talks about her new film, "Proud Mary."
We don't all look alike.
COMMENTS