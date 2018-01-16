That’s Cold: Anthony Anderson Mercilessly Dragged Tyrese At The NAACP Image Awards, And Everybody Laughed

Tyrese Gibson arguably became one of the standout figures of 2017 for some less than flattering reasons, and folks are still laughing at his expense in the new year.

Anthony Anderson hosted the 2017 NAACP Image Awards, which aired on Monday night, and poked a little fun at the Fast & Furious star's recent social media debacles in one of his on-stage monologues.

As the audience looked on, the Black-ish frontman explained how Tyrese served as one of the most outstanding public figures of last year for reasons that seemed, initially, admirable.

"In 2017, one of the biggest things on social media was Tyrese Gibson," he started. "I see a lot of y'all out there laughing right now, especially when it was on TMZ. Well I didn't, 'cause Tyrese is a very good friend of mine... I felt for him. What that video shows is a man's love for his daughter and the great lengths that he would go through to preserve that relationship and make sure that relationship didn't wane. So, that was not funny."

Thought he was serious? Sike!

"I'm lying, that was funny as hell," he added before mocking the now viral line from Black Ty's social media meltdown, "What more do you want from me?"

The comic also went on to dish on just why Tyrese wasn't scrunting for cash, in his eyes. Take a look at the hilarious bit, below, courtesy of TMZ: