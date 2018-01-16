The Kardashians Would Reportedly Disown Rob If He Did This

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are currently in the midst of a nasty legal battle that seems to be never ending. While there continues to be a lot of back and forth during their feud, one thing's for certain: it's highly unlikely that they will ever get back together, and this is partly due to what Rob's family may unleash on him if they do.

According to Hollywood Life, if Rob and Chyna were to reunite, the famous family would disown him for good, like they did his step-father, Caitlyn.

"Rob and Blac getting back together would be the biggest mistake for all involved," a source close to Rob told the site. "Kris Jenner and the rest of the family don't want it to happen, Rob has been hurt by her so much that he couldn't see himself back with her, but if the impossible happened and they reconciled for any reason that would be the last straw for Kris and Kim and everyone else and they would highly consider disowning him like they have done with Caitlyn."

The remaining members of the family, also aware of Rob's fragile state, reportedly also "know exactly how they'd handle" a reunion between the exes.

"Nobody wants it to happen, and all are hoping it doesn't get to that point," the source added. "But if it does, they all know the next step they'd take."

It remains a far possibility that Rob and Chyna would ever get back together, but crazier things have happened.

The latest development in the two's relationship remains Rob's firm denial that he assaulted her back in April 2017.