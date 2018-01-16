Guess Who Has Been Cast For The 'Superfly' Remake

The 1972 cult classic blaxploitation film Super Fly is getting the remake treatment and two of the brightest young talents to recently hit the scene have been cast to star.

According to Deadline, Grown-ish star Trevor Jackson and The Chi actor Jason Mitchell have both been cast in the upcoming remake.

Jackson will play Youngblood Priest while Mitchell will portray the role of Eddie. The remainder of the cast includes Lex Scott (Georgia), Andrea London (Cynthia), Jacob Ming-Trent (Fat Freddy) and Omar Chapparo (Adalberto). The site also reports that rapper 21 Savage is in talks to join the film "in some capacity."

The new film — which has since been changed in title from Super Fly to Superfly — will be written by Watchmen writer Alex Tse and will be directed by none other than the famed Director X.

The remake will be produced by Joel Silver with Sony executive Palak Patel reportedly purchasing the rights to the film. Also, rapper Future is reportedly set to produce as well.

X took to Instagram earlier today to share the news: