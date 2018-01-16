Looks Like Tiny Harris Fully Approves of Toya Wright’s Relationship With Her New Man

In fact, the two have gotten so close that the Xscape member has been expressing her love and admiration for her girlfriend on Instagram. This time, she used the opportunity to give Toya's man her stamp of approval.

Toya Wright 's pregnancy inadvertently seemed to strengthen her bond with her former reality TV co-star and bestie Tiny Harris .

Tiny posted a photo of a heavily pregnant Toya standing before her new bae and baby daddy at their baby shower.

She shared her excitement for the welcoming of the new one and mentioned briefly how much she admired their relationship.

"So happy for my sis @toyawright honestly I've been waiting on my sis to have another baby for a while now," she wrote. "So I couldn't be more excited to meet our new little Princess Reign #Beautifulcouple #ReignsParents."

Take a look at the photo, below: