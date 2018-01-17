‘That’s Fire’: Kanye West Thinks He Might Have Found The Perfect Name For His Newborn Daughter

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been known gifting their children unique names. Already the parents of North and Saint West , the couple is pretty much stumped when it comes to what they want to name their new daughter that was born on Monday (Jan. 15). While we all wait on pins and needles until KimYe reveal their daughter’s name , one TMZ photog offered a sentimental suggestion that seemed to please the rapper.

Kanye West briefly chatted with the paps outside of his Calabasas office when he confirmed that he and his wife still hadn’t come up with a name for their new baby girl. One photog suggested Ye pay homage to his late mother screaming out, “Donda,” as a suggestion. Highlighting his approval Yeezy replied, “That’s fire.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were present as their 7lb, 6 oz. baby girl was delivered via a surrogate earlier this week.

Donda West, an English professor, passed away in 2007 at the age of 58 after suffering complications from an elective surgery.

