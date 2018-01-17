This Is When We Can Expect Pics Of Kim And Kanye’s New Baby

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West recently celebrated the birth of their new baby girl and the couple is choosing to share details about their new bundle of joy on their own terms — no tabloids allowed.

According to TMZ, the third-time parents have been offered several multi-million dollar deals to provide the first photos of their new addition, but have chosen to say "no" to them all.

The site reports that sources "familiar with the offers" claim that websites and magazine publications began making offers to the couple months ago, with most of them being north of a million dollars. Several of them were even willing to pay Kimye between $2 and $5 million for the exclusive.

No matter the amount, however, Kim and Kanye reportedly never even seriously considered the idea, with insiders explaining that they would never agree with accepting money for the first photos of their child as that would "violate their morals."

The two, however, are fully aware that media outlets will eventually get their hands on photos of the newborn, but they ultimately would like to show off their baby girl on their own terms, when they're comfortable enough to do so.

The couple followed this same sentiment after the birth of their first two children, North and Saint, posting their pictures to social media both two months after their births. So keep an eye out for March baby madness.