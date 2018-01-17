The Founder Of TMZ Interviewed Wood Harris And It Was Terrible

You have to see this for a good laugh.

Published 4 hours ago

What would you do if you saw a Hollywood icon while you casually went about your day? Well, TMZ founder Harvey Levin decided to take the opportunity to snag an impromptu interview when he ran into The Wire's Wood Harris in Los Angeles.

The only thing, though, is that Levin's camera holding chops weren't the best, making for an occasionally awkward watch. 

Levin ran into the star of The New Edition Story in Melrose as he headed to Philadelphia to shoot Creed II.

Talking to the actor as he sat behind the wheel of his car, Levin asked him a few rapid fire "Wood You Rather?" (get it?) questions and things got interesting.

When asked if he'd rather Donald Trump or Mike Pence, Harris said, "Mike Pence is more of a puppet. Donlad Trump is not a puppet. He's an egomaniacal person. I'd rather deal with a simpleton and a puppet than an egomaniacal billionaire."

See what he had to say when asked if he'd prefer Oprah or Joe Biden to be the next president of the United States below:

Harris gave Levin some decent answers, but Harvey, don't quit your day job. 

Written by John Justice

(Photo: J. Vespa/WireImage)

