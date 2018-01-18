50 Cent And Gerard Butler On Which Of Them Would Start A Bar Fight

While these two are no strangers to action scenes, we figured we would ask them a question many may be curious to know the answer to: Which of their iconic characters — King Leonidas from 300 or Kanan from Power — would be the last man standing in a bar fight?

50 Cent and Gerard Butler are set to star in the new action film Den of Thives , set for a Friday release.

“We’re fighting together. We’re not fighting each other,” Butler said before 50 added, “We’re fighting somebody else."

Butler went on to make one thing abundantly clear: “We are the last men standing."

“He’ll probably hit whoever we start fighting with first,” 50 added with a laugh. “[He] definitely would go first.”

Butler, whose 300 character was known for his strength, made a pretty accurate point in regards to his character's possible approach.

“They may not even have to say anything,” he said. “They might just be there, you know? Serves them right. Should’t be there."

Watch them dish on their on-screen fighting chops in the BET video above.

Their new movie Den of Thieves premieres in theaters nationwide on Friday, January 19.