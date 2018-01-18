Amber Rose Says One Person In Her Life Isn’t Here For Her Getting A Breast Reduction

Amber Rose is about to make a major change to her body for her own personal health and well-being. While she explains that she is excited for the relief this procedure will bring to her life, she unfortunately doesn't have the full support of one of the men closest to her.

While on her way to her breast reduction appointment, Rose explained that her boyfriend, 21 Savage , isn't on board with her going down a few cup sizes.

"I just really want small boobs," she said in a video. "[21] Savage isn’t too happy about that, but, you know, I got to do what I’ve got to do."

She then detailed the pain she's had to endure all of these years with her current breast size.

"I actually wake up in the morning and my back really hurts, my chest hurts, my boobs hurt from kind of just being, like, you know, stuck together while I sleep."

