Prayers Up: Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian And Tyga Come Together To Deal With Serious Medical Emergency

In some incredibly somber news, Blac Chyna 's house manager recently fell into a coma after suffering a stroke last year. In a positive turn of events, however, two of Chyna's exes have stepped up to help her in her time of need.

According to TMZ, the woman, who reportedly goes by Patty, suffered a stroke last July and, despite doctor's orders that she focus on her health, she continued to work to support her three children. Seemingly overwhelmed, she eventually fell into a coma back in December due to bleeding on the brain.

The report also states that doctors learned that Patty was pregnant at the time and were forced to terminate her pregnancy.

In an attempt to help cover her medical expenses, her family set up a GoFundMe page and one of the first people to donate was Tyga, who reportedly contributed $5,000 under his real name, Michael Stevenson.

Rob Kardashian followed suit, donating $10,000, soon after. As of Thursday morning, $18,000 of the $50,000 goal had been raised in just a matter of hours.

Here's to hoping enough is raised to help Patty in any way possible.