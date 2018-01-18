Orlando Brown Was Arrested Again, And His Mugshot Is Wild

Over the last few years, Orlando Brown has become synonymous with outlandish social media outburst and beefing with his former That’s So Raven co-stars. Brown’s questionable behavior followed him into the new year, after he smiled widely while posing for a recent mugshot.

According to TMZ.com, police officials were called to a Barstow, California, apartment where the former Disney star was involved in a heated exchange with his girlfriend and her mother on Thursday (Jan. 18). Once police officials arrived on the scene, they reportedly found active warrants for Orlando and his girlfriend’s mother.

Brown’s warrant allegedly stemmed from an incident where he reportedly assaulted his girlfriend in a police parking lot in Torrance, California, last year. There is no word on whether or not the girlfriend he struck is the same girlfriend he was arguing with on Thursday.

Orlando Brown, who is still currently in police custody, has been charged with battery against a spouse, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance.