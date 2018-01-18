Wendy Williams Wasted Absolutely No Time Shading Kim And Kanye Over Their Baby News

Since the news of the birth was revealed, many have taken to various platforms to congratulate the reality starlet and her rapper hubby. However, one person who chose to take a more cynical approach is notorious on-air gossiper Wendy Williams .

Kim Kardashian recently announced that she and her husband Kanye West have officially welcomed their new bundle of joy: a baby girl.

Williams started the "Hot Topics" segment of Wednesday morning's episode of her talk show by sharing the news of Kim's surrogate's birth with her audience. She, somehow, managed to throw her signature shade in there, adding that the famous couple could have offered the woman more money for carrying their child.

For reference, TMZ reported that KimYe paid $45,000 for the surrogate.

"So, when you're a surrogate, what happens?" the talk show host asked. "$45,000, which is not a lot of money for the situation... What happens? You grab the baby and leave her bleeding and dismiss her?"

After her audience awkwardly applauded in shock at her comments, Williams, added, "No, seriously."

She then followed that odd statement with a few theories as to what the surrogate may do now that she's finished providing her service.

"Will she write a book? Will she start selling stories? Will she give some to Hot Topics?" she said. "'Kim called me every night. Kanye called me every hour. They insisted I only eat beyond burgers, salads, out of a plastic container like they do on the show,'" she said.

She ended her shade fest by proposing a name suggestion for the newborn that's been quite a common and sarcastic choice across social media lately.

"I like the name Wild. Wild West," she said. "This is a baby who, if they do their money correctly, she will never have to work a day in her life or apply for a job like me and you," she said. "When we have to apply for jobs, you need a normal name. Although, if I got an application here at Wendy and her name was Wild West, I'd be like, 'Bring her to the dance floor immediately. I need to meet her.'"

Watch Wendy talk in the clip below: