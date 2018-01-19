Blac Chyna Has A Message For Kim Kardashian And Kanye West

Blac Chyna is currently in the midst of a messy legal battle against Kim Kardashian . And while she reportedly was just bested by the reality star royal in the case, she has something pretty unexpected to say about her.

Despite their current feelings towards one another, Blac Chyna still wishes the best for Kim and congratulated the third-time mother on her new bundle of joy.

She spoke to the folks at The Blast while out running errands in Los Angeles and, when asked if she was happy about KimYe's baby news, she shared some brief but positive words.

"It's always a blessing," she said. "They deserve blessings."

This remains the only positive sentiment to come out of the two's current situation as they have been duking it out in court for some time in regards to her ex Rob Kardashian's revenge porn scandal, among other things.