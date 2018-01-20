Uh Oh: Princess Love's Instagram Hints At Marriage Problems With Ray J

Could there be trouble in paradise?

In plain black text on a white background, the meme reads: “The problem is women think he will change, he won’t. And men make the mistake of thinking she will never leave, she will.”

Princess Love’s Instagram has people talking. Today (January 20), the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star posted a text meme seeming to cast shade on her husband and father-to-be, Ray J .

The caption of the meme was perhaps even more eye-opening.

“Keep foolin the world but you can’t fool me anymore,” Love wrote, accompanied by a peace emoji.

Is Ray J the target of his wife’s alleged shade?

As of Saturday night, the actor and rapper hasn’t responded to Princess Love’s post on IG or Twitter. Could she be talking in general terms? Or about someone else?

We just grabbed our popcorn and are keeping our eye out. Hopefully if there is an issue, they can work it out.