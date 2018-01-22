'SNL' Turns Uncle Phil Into Judge Dredd In 'Fresh Prince' Parody

If you've ever had that rather specific thought, the folks at Saturday Night Live have got you covered as they reimagined the classic sitcom like you've never seen before.

What if, instead of a comedy series, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air was actually a crime film?

In the hilarious clip, SNL's Chris Redd portrayed Will Smith's lead character of the Fresh Prince. The bit started out with the iconic theme song, revised with a hilarious spin, narrating the events of the crime plot.

Things get a bit more complex when the Fresh Prince's mother (Leslie Jones), sends her son to live in an upscale California suburb — sounds like the standard plot right? Well, here's where things take a dark turn.

Some criminals from his hometown of Philadelphia (one played by Method Man) follow him in his move, forcing him into the protective custody of an FBI agent (the night's celebrity host Jessica Chastain).

That's not all. The Fresh Prince then fakes his death, leading to slew of more twists and turns in the plot. You have to see all of this in action.

Also, you've got to get a look at Uncle Phil ready to defend his nephew going into full Judge Dredd mode — complete with the shotgun and everything.

Take a look, below: