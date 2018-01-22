Watch This Insane Footage Of Comedian Steve Brown Being Attacked On Stage At His Show

Wendy Williams Wasted Absolutely No Time Shading Kim And Kanye Over Their Baby News
Comedian Steve Brown had what is sure to be the most terrifying on-stage experience of his career as a disgruntled "fan" charged the stage, seemingly with the intention of killing him, during a recent gig.
The brutal incident was caught on tape by an audience member during Brown's set at the Comedy House in Columbia, South Carolina, on Sunday night.
According to Fox 5 DC, in the video, a man can be seen hopping on stage from the audience and going completely ballistic on the performer. He started out by first trying to forcefully strike Brown with a mic stand. After the comedian dodged the stand, the man picked up a stool, throwing it at him.
The attack lasted for some time, with the audience gasping at the assault for roughly 30 seconds before someone intervened.
Take a look at the video below:
According to TMZ, cops identified the attacker, only learning that his first name is Marvin. They determined that he had been drinking at the club.
It was also reported that four people at the venue, in addition to Brown, were injured as a result of the attack, and want to press charges. One of the victims has been identified as a security guard who said Marvin punched him in the face before hopping in a car and fleeing the scene.
Marvin reportedly caused $400 in damages, ranging from breaking the mic stand to shattering dishes and glasses.
Brown escaped the attack with a minor injury. He took to Instagram to show his fans the gash that he suffered after the mic stand made contact with his body.
He also explained in a video that comedy clubs should now be fully equipped with ample security to prevent these unprovoked incidents from happening. He also thanked his fans, friends and family for their support.
No arrests have reportedly been made, thus far.
(Photo: FOX5 DC via Tumika La’Sha/Queen of Locs)
