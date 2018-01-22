Watch This Insane Footage Of Comedian Steve Brown Being Attacked On Stage At His Show

Comedian Steve Brown had what is sure to be the most terrifying on-stage experience of his career as a disgruntled "fan" charged the stage, seemingly with the intention of killing him, during a recent gig.

The brutal incident was caught on tape by an audience member during Brown's set at the Comedy House in Columbia, South Carolina, on Sunday night.

According to Fox 5 DC, in the video, a man can be seen hopping on stage from the audience and going completely ballistic on the performer. He started out by first trying to forcefully strike Brown with a mic stand. After the comedian dodged the stand, the man picked up a stool, throwing it at him.

The attack lasted for some time, with the audience gasping at the assault for roughly 30 seconds before someone intervened.

Take a look at the video below: