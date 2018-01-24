Report: Jesse Williams’ Estranged Wife Blasts Him For Asking Their Kids To Call His New Girlfriend ‘Mom’

The ongoing child custody battle between Jesse Williams and his estranged wife Aryn Drake-Lee has managed to go from bad to worse. Weeks after the actor accused his ex of keeping his children away from him over the holidays, the former couple headed back to court admit new shocking allegations.

According to docs obtained by TMZ.com, Drake-Lee claims her ex has been taking their two children to his girlfriend’s house since October and that they even went on a vacation to Big Bear Mountain with Jesse’s new bae. The Grey’s Anatomy star reportedly violated the terms of their child custody agreement which required both parents to wait 6 months into a new relationship before introducing their children to new partners.The drama doesn’t end there, Drake-Lee is accusing her ex of making her children call his new girlfriend “Mama C.”

The laundry list of claims against the actor continues. Drake-Lee reportedly broke down in tears after she claimed Jesse brought cupcakes to their daughter Sadie’s school for her birthday. The seemingly innocent gesture goes against the policy set in place by the 4-year-old’s school that selects one day each month to celebrate all of its students birthday together. “She was mad at me for not attending her birthday party,” Drake-Lee said.

The actor’s hectic work schedule is also another huge inconvenience for Drake-Lee who accuses her ex of providing a lack of notice before he picks up their children.

Court docs obtained by TMZ fail to name Williams’ new girlfriend, but the actor has been romantically linked to Minka Kelly for several months.