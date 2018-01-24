John Boyega Is A Next-Gen Jaeger Meister In 'Pacific Rim 2' Trailer

Peter Gunz Makes A Shocking Revelation About His Wedding Night With Amina
He also shares a surprising update about his relationship with Tara Wallace.
In a perfect world, John Boyega could actually pass for Idris Elba's just-as-handsome son, but with us knowing the truth, we can only imagine such a thought.
Thanks to the power of Hollywood, however, this sentiment became a reality as Boyega is set to star as Elba's character's son in the second installment of the Pacific Rim franchise and the trailer shows that he was the ideal choice for the role.
Legendary Entertainment recently released the brand new trailer for Pacific Rim Uprising, the follow-up to Guillermo del Toro's 2013 movie Pacific Rim.
While most of the stars of the first film will reprise their original roles, some new faces will be introduced, including Boyega, who will be playing Jake Pentecost, the son of deceased former leader of the Jaeger corps Stacker Pentecost, who was played by Elba.
After living in his father's shadow for years, Jake finds an identity of his own and joins the fight when the Kaiju return.
Watch the star of The Last Jedi in all of his glory in the new trailer below:
Pacific Rim Uprising premieres in theaters on March 23, 2018.
(Photo: Legendary Pictures/ Universal Studios)
He also shares a surprising update about his relationship with Tara Wallace.
Mo’Nique, Tracee Ellis Ross and Wanda Sykes reveal a hard truth we need to face.
COMMENTS