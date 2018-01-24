Here’s How Much Bravo Is Paying Kim Zolciak’s Daughter To Fight With NeNe Leakes

It's no secret that reality TV can pay pretty well if done right. Apparently those rules apply to the barely legal community as well.

According to theJasmineBRAND.com, Kim Zolciak-Biermann's daughter Brielle, 20, reportedly received more than $100,000 from Bravo.

Here's the breakdown. The feisty young one reportedly made $10,000 per episode while appearing in her mother's Real Housewives of Atlanta spin-off series Don't Be Tardy. She amassed a total of $120,000 after appearing in all 12 episodes.

Now, with Brielle occasionally appearing alongside her mother on the Real Housewives of Atlanta, it's only a matter of time before she starts making a few stacks from that gig as well — if she continues to stir the pot.