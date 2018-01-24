Wayment, Did Kylie Jenner Just Make Her First Official Statement About Her Pregnancy?

E! News is spilling all of the tea on the end of Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy. While the reality starlet has yet to officially confirm the news, the network that her Keeping Up With The Kardashian show calls home has a lot to say about her final weeks of pregnancy.

An insider source told E! News that the 20-year-old is “counting down the days” until she welcomes her new baby with boyfriend Travis Scott. A few weeks shy of her early February delivery date, Kylie is extremely “nervous about giving birth,” but has been met with a ton of reassurance and support from her big sisters.

Moral support isn’t the only thing Kylie’s been getting from her family. Her mom Kris Jenner has reportedly been extremely helpful putting together the baby’s nursery and “getting everything set up.”

Like most expectant moms, Kylie is ready for her #snapback. “She is also very excited about losing baby weight and getting her body back,” the source disclosed.

Despite her fears and anxiety, Kylie is reportedly “excited to finally be a mom and have the baby in her arms.”

While the world waits for an official announcement, E! News has been dropping subtle hints about Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy for some time. Back in November, the network penned a post detailing the reality star’s pajama-themed baby shower.

Kylie Jenner’s new bundle of joy is the second of their Kar-Jenner additions set to arrive this year. Big sister Kim Kardashian and her hubby, Kanye West, welcomed their third child, a baby girl named Chicago, via a surrogate earlier this month. Khloe Kardashian recently that she and her NBA baller boyfriend Tristan Thompson are expecting their first child together later on this year.