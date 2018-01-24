Welp, Tyler Perry Just Landed Himself Right In The Middle Of A Paternity Scandal

A woman is outwardly claiming that Tyler Perry is currently raising her child without her being in the picture. That's not even the craziest part of the story. She also drops a bomb — that she believes — about her own personal relationship with the mogul.

The woman, who appears on an upcoming episode of Dr. Phil, told the TV therapist, "I believe that Tyler Perry is raising my son."

After the audience looked on in awe and confusion following her comments, she dropped the shocker that she is also married to him, but with one caveat.

"I have not seen him face to face," she added.

You can see for yourself whether the woman is serious or just delusional when the episode airs next month.

Take a look at the teaser, below: