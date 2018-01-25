Bye Becky: Jesse Williams' Rumored New Bae Is A Melanin Goddess

In fact, Williams is now said to be linked to another woman after reportedly ending his rumored short-lived relationship with fellow actor Minka Kelly .

Jesse Williams is currently in the midst of a nasty divorce battle with his estranged wife Aryn Drake-Lee — but that, apparently, hasn't stopped the actor from dating again.

According to Just Jared, the Grey's Anatomy star was spotted flaunting his ripped body on Joatinga Beach in Rio de Janiero and he had a new beautiful woman by his side.

In the photos posted to the website, Williams could be seen parlaying in the sand with a woman donning a black one-piece swimsuit. Could these two be a new thing or are they just buddies? Only time will tell.

For the time being, Williams reportedly remains in hot water with his soon-to-be ex-wife as she is said to be upset that he has introduced their children to his "new girlfriend" so early.