This Ain’t Over: Mo’Nique Accuses Sheryl Underwood Of Throwing Her Under The Bus

Mo'Nique is continuing to speak out on her now virally discussed Netflix snub, and this time she's dragging one more person into the fire.
The Oscar-winning comedienne recently took to her podcast where she shared some not so shining comments about The Talk co-host Sheryl Underwood.
Mo'Nique said that Underwood not only failed to come to her defense during the show, but encouraged her to settle for low offers. However, Underwood defended herself during a recent episode, revealing that she spoke personally with Mo'Nique and advised her to make amends with Oprah, Tyler Perry and Lee Daniels, whom she claims blackballed her from Hollywood.
"I do not recollect ever asking her to take less money, especially if she felt she was violated," she said. "What I asked her to do and what I was hoping that she would do was talk to Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, Lee Daniels... Now, she may not agree with me but what I do commend her for now is having the discussion that will hopefully open the door to solving this racial and gender inequity problem that we see."
Take a look at the clip, below:
Mo'Nique wasted no time responding to Underwood, claiming that her words were all lies. She added that the talk show host actually agreed that Perry, Winfrey and Daniels were in the wrong.
"I watched my sister Sheryl Underwood sit on that stage on The Talk and she said, 'Let me be clear about something. I never told Mo'Nique to take low offers. I told Mo'Nique if she asked for forgiveness from Oprah, Lee Daniels and Tyler Perry then things would be OK,'" Mo'Nique said. "Sheryl Underwood is telling a lie. I can't call my sister a liar but I will say she's lying. I have the proof of the conversation."
She claims Underwood also strangely rushed off the phone after making her statement.
"When Sheryl Underwood called me, what she said was, 'I know you're not lying and I know you're right,' and that's when I said, 'B***h, then why are we here?!' That's when she got into a big hurry," she said. "'I gotta go to the airport. I gotta get on a plane,'" she claimed she said.
Watch her spill the tea, below:
