Angela Rye And Debra Lee Take Over The Sundance Film Festival

Debra Lee , CEO and Chairwoman of BET Networks recently attended the On One with Angela Rye Presents: Black Women are Leading the Revolution panel during the Sundance film festival.

Sponsored by Color of Change and Planned Parenthood, the panel highlighted the alignment between the current culture, political, reproductive and gender-based justice movements like #MeToo and Time’s Up.

The panel which— also doubled as a live taping of Angela Rye’s On One WIth Angela Rye podcast— stressed the importance of influencers, content creators and culture creatings using their platforms to raise awareness about the rising movements.

Debra Lee was joined by actresses Tessa Thompson and acclaimed film producer Stephanie Allain.