Jesse Williams Has Something To Say About His New ‘Bae’

As reports began swirling that the actor violated these terms with a new woman coming into his life, the claims were reportedly shot down, with reports of what's really going on between him and his "new love."

Things continue to get nasty between Jesse Williams and his estranged wife, Aryn Drake-Lee , as she accused him of violating the terms of their custody agreement, which stated that they weren't allowed to introduce their children to a new significant other after a certain amount of time.

Williams and Drake-Lee agreed in the documents for their custody agreement that they must both wait at least six months before introducing their kids to a new love interest.

According to TMZ, while Drake-Lee allegedly claimed that the Grey's Anatomy star violated those terms by having their children meet his new lady, whom they call "Mama C," he, actually, did nothing wrong as their relationship is strictly platonic.

Sources revealed that while he and the woman in question, Ciarra Pardo — known for being professionally linked to Rihanna — have been spending some time together, she remains just a friend. The site reports that they've been longtime friends and have never dated. They, in fact, claim that Drake-Lee even knows who she is.

As far as the kids' nickname for Pardo is concerned, sources claim this is true, but they call her "Auntie C," as well, as they've known her since they were babies.