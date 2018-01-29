‘Basketball Wives’ Star Jennifer Williams Is Begging A Judge For A Restraining Order Against Her Abusive Ex

Basketball Wives star Jennifer Williams ended 2017 by exposing her ex-boyfriend James "Tim" Norman for allegedly stalking her following their breakup, and now she is adding another layer to the drama with claims of abuse.

According to TMZ, the reality starlet was present in court on Monday morning where she begged a judge for a domestic violence restraining order against Norman.

This comes after Norman obtained a restraining order against her just last month, claiming she slashed his tires "in a rage." She claims in her legal documents that he is lying "purely to harass and stalk me, and possibly to drum up attention for himself and his own television show." Norman is known for being the star of the OWN series Welcome to Sweetie Pie's.

Williams denied his claims that she slashed his tires, adding that she has an alibi: she was at a friend's birthday brunch.

This is where she dropped the bomb that Norman had been abusing her for some time throughout their romantic relationship. She claimed that back in September 2016, while at a Drake concert, he verbally abused her and threatened to beat up a man who was looking at her. She provided what appears to be a screenshot of a text exchange they had where he confronted her about the admirer.

"I'm not really that type of b***h n***a you obviously think I am for you to stand there next to me eyeing that sand n***a," he allegedly wrote. See the full conversation, via TMZ, here.

Highlighting other instances of abuse, she claimed that he threw her phone at her after going through it and confronting her about something he saw, calling her a "lying b***h" in the process. She said he also accused her of sleeping with other men.

Williams claimed that since she ended their relationship last September, he has been harassing her friends, asking them to get in touch with her on his behalf.

Her Basketball Wives co-star Evelyn Lozada is currently serving as her witness in court. Lozada filed a declaration saying Williams called her on December 17 and was "extremely afraid" of Norman as he "could be very violent."