Here's Why Khloé Kardashian Wants The Paparazzi To Back Off

Khloé Kardashian and her family have lived a life of luxury for years thanks largely in part to the presence of the paparazzi. However, now that the reality star is expecting, she wants the photogs to take a bit of a backseat as she complains that the process is beginning to wear on her body.

Taking to Twitter, the expectant mother explained that the paparazzi's intrusion has become a burden on her life since the discomforts of pregnancy have begun to set in.

"Really wish paparazzi would understand how hard flying is on my body right now," she wrote. "It's the only time I feel incredibly exhausted, swollen and nauseous. Screaming rude things and taking my picture when I already feel like crap I can really do without. At least be quiet if you must."

She went on to add that while it may seem that way, she's not complaining about the attention — she would just like "some boundaries."

"I love you guys! I know it comes with the territory and I hate when people complain about stuff like that," she continued. "But while I'm pregnant I would love some boundaries with the paparazzi."

Take a look at her tweets, in full, below: