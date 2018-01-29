Quincy Jones Has One Person In Mind To Play Him In A TV Biopic

Peter Gunz Makes A Shocking Revelation About His Wedding Night With Amina
Quincy Jones remains one of the most iconic and revered figures in entertainment, and with so much experience, knowledge and history under his belt, it is only right that he be next in line to receive the biopic treatment.
It appears that Jones is already ahead of the curve on this one as he already has one figure in mind to play him in a miniseries based on his life.
In a recent profile in GQ, Jones revealed that he is eyeing Atlanta star Donald Glover to star in the leading role.
Briefly opening up about what he currently has in the pipeline, Jones explained that he is working on a 10-episode autobiographical miniseries and he would love for the Golden Globe winner to portray him.
The project is described to still be in its "prospective" stages, with no concrete details such as a release date or potential networks being confirmed.
For now, here's to hoping that this casting goes from Jones' mouth to God's ears as this could be something special if it materializes.
(Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images)
