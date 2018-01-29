Shemar Moore Has A Gorgeous New Boo And You Won’t Believe What He Did To Win Her Over

In fact, the actor recently spoke out about how he managed to score a date with the gorgeous lady and his response proved one thing: chivalry isn't dead.

It appears as Shemar Moore may be giving up his longtime bachelor title pretty soon as he is currently in the process of getting to know someone who may become his new girlfriend.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Moore, 47, explained how he went about asking Acosta out for the night.

"I'll tell the truth. I wrote an email," he said. "I did that impromptu chivalry stuff. I took a chance, I leaped."

Acosta explained that she was impressed by Moore's gesture, gushing, "Very sweet. He was a gentleman. I had to write back."

Despite being known for his confidence and heartthrob status, the actor revealed that he wasn't confident that he would get a reply from the actress.

"I went back to my creative writing classes," he added. "I got my mom in my head. Show respect. I was a poet."

While this remains a sweet moment between the two, they are still in the early stages of getting to know one another, so no titles have been applied just yet.

"It's a good story no matter how it plays out," he said.