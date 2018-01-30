Nobody Is Enjoying Alexis Skyy’s Meltdown Over Fetty Wap’s ‘Woman Hopping’ Than Masika Kalysha

Alexis Skyy and Masika Kalysha are each other's arch nemesis if there ever was one, but one thing the ladies have in common is their scorned relationship with their ex and the father of their kids, Fetty Wap. Unfortunately, each of them seems to get a high whenever the other hits a rough patch with the rapper, and this time it appears as it's Masika's turn to gloat.

After Alexis Skyy took to her Instagram Story to put the "My Way" rapper on blast for ditching their newborn kid for a new woman — mind you, he's gearing up to welcome baby No. 9 with another chick — Masika took to social media to laugh at her pain. She started things off with a tweet clearly targeting Alexis, stating, "1st they talk s**t about you and mock you... then they laugh at you and think they better than you... then they literally try to become you," among other things. Take a look, below:

1st they talk shit about you and mock you... then they laugh at you and think they better than you... then they literally try to become you and💥 BOOM that karma carpool comes and scoops they ass and they wondering how tf you do it so well 😩🤷🏽‍♀️ — Masika Kalysha (@masikakalysha) January 29, 2018

She ended things with an "I told you so" themed post on her Instagram story:

Masika throwing shade at Alexis freaking out on Fetty for some reason or another 😂😂😂😂 I cry pic.twitter.com/N3cIvBQrY0 — k (@kvikkkk) January 30, 2018

Alexis, of course, responded with an Instagram post claiming she's "perfect," seemingly to show that she's unbothered by Masika's hate.

This is old, ladies. Can we stop?

Written by John Justice