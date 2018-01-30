Dr. Simone Says This Is The Exact Moment She Knew Her Marriage Was Over

Since the initial announcement was made, the OB-GYN has remained mum about what triggered her decision. However, now she's finally opening up about the very moment that pushed her over the edge.

Married to Medicine star Dr. Simone Whitmore recently revealed to the public that she has chosen to divorce her husband of 21 years, Cecil Whitmore .

In an interview with People, Dr. Simone revealed that she actually filed for divorce from Cecil back in October 2017 and plans to have everything finalized after the Married to Medicine reunion airs.

She explained that she knew that their marriage was at the point of no return after they got into a heated argument after dropping off their oldest son, Miles, at college.

"The final straw came about a month after Miles began college. Cecil and I had a disagreement," she said. "We were trying to talk through it — with sometimes tense, sometimes normal negotiations in process — and he woke up on Saturday morning, we had a blow-up. I knew that day that my marriage was over... My marriage had ended. I could no longer deal with the stuff he was dishing."

On the show, the couple showed that they were attending sex therapy with the rest of the cast, with Dr. Simone telling the therapist that she often felt under-appreciated.

"He's not always emotionally available," she said. "I need a husband that says 'I love you.' There are days where I don't feel loved."