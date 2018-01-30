Khloé Kardashian Suffers A Tragic Loss

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 15: Khloe Kardashian attends the 2017 NBCUniversal Upfront at Radio City Music Hall on May 15, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

The pregnant reality star said goodbye to someone very close to her.

What should be one of the happiest times in Khloé Kardashian’s life has suddenly turned somber. The reality star took to social media to announce the loss of her dog Gabbana.

Kardashian took to Instagram sharing several images of her posing alongside the black lab with the caption, “Last night my sweet Gabbana passed away 💔😩 She was more than a pet. She was my first child, my companion and my friend. She was incredible,” she said. “She made sure I was never lonely even during lonely times. The house will never be the same. I never thought I would be this devastated over losing a dog but 14 years, is a long time together."

Kardashian, who is expecting her first child boyfriend Tristan Thompson this spring, has previously doted her precious pooch on social media.

Kardashian’s younger sister, Kendall Jenner, took to social media paying homage to Gabbana writing, “i’ll miss your kisses forever Gooby 💔 i know you’re up there swimming, little fish.”

i’ll miss your kisses forever Gooby 💔 i know you’re up there swimming, little fishy

