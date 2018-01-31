Heartbreaking: Jordin Sparks Lost Four People Close To Her In One Week

Songstress Jordin Sparks took to social media sharing devastating news. The newlywed and expectant mom revealed that she experienced the loss of four loved ones over the course of one week.

Sparks shared a series of photos in honor of her close friend and fellow American Idol alum Leah LaBelle and her husband Rasual Butler, who passed away in a car accident, her 16-year-old step sister Bryanna, who passed away from complications to sickle cell anemia and her younger cousin she referred to as ‘Q.’

Paying homage to her fallen loved ones, Sparks wrote, “Four angels in a week. My heart is just so heavy & broken. I'm in shock, numb and feel everything all at the same time. Leah & Rasual (one of my closest friends and her amazing other half who also was a great friend), Bryanna (my step sister) and Q (my little cousin), you were such bright lights in this crazy world. You made everyone better just by knowing them. And your smiles made anyone's day better. The world is less sparkly without you in it. Rest In Peace and Power.”

On Tuesday, Sparks took to social media asking for prayers for her sister after she was hospitalized and placed in the ICU.

The devastating losses comes after Jordin Sparks revealed that she secretly wed model Dana Isaiah in July and that they were expecting their first child together this spring.

Check out Jordin Sparks' heartbreaking post below: