Luenell Has Something To Say About Mo’Nique’s Netflix Drama

The comedienne sees an opportunity and she's going for it.

Published 6 hours ago

Mo'Nique's recent controversy with Netflix may have burned the comedienne's bridges with the streaming service, but other Black female comedians may not suffer the same fate — that's what Luenell's hoping for, at least.

Luenell, who's an accomplished comedian in her own right, took to Instagram and mentioned Netflix, asking them to "take a chance" on her for a special of her own.

"No shade at All but...... Hey @netflix why not take a chance on me!" she wrote. "Actually, you wouldn't be taking a chance at All because humbly...I'm a sure THING baby! You may not know me but u Should!"

She then went on to ask some directors and other celebrities, including Bradley CooperSnoop DoggArsenio HallNick Cannon and more to help in getting the company's attention.

Take a look at her post below:

No shade at All but......Hey @netflix why not take a chance on me! Actually, you wouldn’t be taking a chance at All because humbly...I’m a Sure THING baby! You may not know me but u Should! You don’t have to take my word for it just ask my followers what They think. I’m Long overdue for a “break”! Get ur research team on it and lets take a meeting! C’mon gang, help me Out😉🎤🎥🎬🎞📺 @papaleemusic @tgo1225 @chrisobaby @sisterquintella @comedianagwhite @bradleycooper_original @sandragbernhard @officialroseannebarr @ogjuspeachie @ogpoetess @claudiajordan @johnsingleton @snoopdogg @officialspikelee @nickcannon @iamjamiefoxx @arseniohall @georgelopez #repost #paidmydues #workingmom #ainttoproudtabeg #illcrushthatshit #badgirl #wakeup #blackgirlsrock #femalecomicsrule #dontshuttheblackgirldoor #letsgo #makecomedyfunagain

A post shared by Luenell Campbell (@luenell) on

What do you think of this? Does Luenell deserve her own special on the platform?

Written by Moriba Cummings

