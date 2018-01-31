Luenell Has Something To Say About Mo’Nique’s Netflix Drama

Peter Gunz Makes A Shocking Revelation About His Wedding Night With Amina
He also shares a surprising update about his relationship with Tara Wallace.
Mo'Nique's recent controversy with Netflix may have burned the comedienne's bridges with the streaming service, but other Black female comedians may not suffer the same fate — that's what Luenell's hoping for, at least.
Luenell, who's an accomplished comedian in her own right, took to Instagram and mentioned Netflix, asking them to "take a chance" on her for a special of her own.
"No shade at All but...... Hey @netflix why not take a chance on me!" she wrote. "Actually, you wouldn't be taking a chance at All because humbly...I'm a sure THING baby! You may not know me but u Should!"
She then went on to ask some directors and other celebrities, including Bradley Cooper, Snoop Dogg, Arsenio Hall, Nick Cannon and more to help in getting the company's attention.
Take a look at her post below:
What do you think of this? Does Luenell deserve her own special on the platform?
(Photos from Left: Bryan Steffy/BET/Getty Images for BET, Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)
He also shares a surprising update about his relationship with Tara Wallace.
Mo’Nique, Tracee Ellis Ross and Wanda Sykes reveal a hard truth we need to face.
COMMENTS