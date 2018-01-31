Luenell Has Something To Say About Mo’Nique’s Netflix Drama

Mo'Nique 's recent controversy with Netflix may have burned the comedienne's bridges with the streaming service, but other Black female comedians may not suffer the same fate — that's what Luenell 's hoping for, at least.

Luenell, who's an accomplished comedian in her own right, took to Instagram and mentioned Netflix, asking them to "take a chance" on her for a special of her own.

"No shade at All but...... Hey @netflix why not take a chance on me!" she wrote. "Actually, you wouldn't be taking a chance at All because humbly...I'm a sure THING baby! You may not know me but u Should!"

She then went on to ask some directors and other celebrities, including Bradley Cooper, Snoop Dogg, Arsenio Hall, Nick Cannon and more to help in getting the company's attention.

Take a look at her post below: