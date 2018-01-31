Father Of R. Kelly’s Alleged Victim Says Things Would Be Different If His ‘Girlfriends’ Were White

The parents of some of the alleged victims have spoken out in the recent past about wanting their daughters to return to them. Most recently, however, the father of one of the singer's alleged "girlfriends" has also broken his silence not only about his wish to have his daughter back in his arms, but about race relations as it relates to R. Kelly's perception and punishment.

While the current hot topic of sexual assault in the entertainment industry remains at the forefront of dialogue in the media, the allegations made against R. Kelly detailing his alleged orchestration of a sex cult remain an unsolved mystery.

Angelo Clary, the father of alleged 20-year-old victim Azriel Clary, spoke with TMZ about the issue, explaining that he does not believe that Kelly is receiving the same backlash that the likes of Harvey Weinstein and Bill Cosby are receiving. According to him, it all boils down to his victims being women of color.

"Black girls aren't getting no views, no input, no support, no nothing," he said. "You got Sony records that should answer for this. You got people that are supporting this man; Clive Davis, all these people that are in close net with him, they have to answer to this because if these were Caucasian young women, we would not be going through this. Period. It would be done, he would've released those children and went on with his life or he would have been in jail."

Speaking specifically on his daughter's experience with the singer, he said she was 17 when she first met him to discuss her music career. Clary remembered that her mother was present with her during the meeting but said when they weren't looking, the "Ignition" singer slipped the then-teenager his phone number. She's since moved in with him and Clary said he hasn't seen her since. The last time he said he's had any contact with her was over the phone eight months ago.

Watch him speak more on why he believes R. Kelly isn't being fairly exposed below: