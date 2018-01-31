Resist, Disrupt, Seize Power: BET.com Presents ‘The Great 28’

Each February, we commemorate the accomplishments and contributions of African-Americans to American society through the celebration of Black History Month. This year, BET pays homage to emerging voices that are actively working towards pushing Black culture forward with The Great 28.

From artists to musicians, activists and entrepreneurs, The Great 28 will honor those who strive to elevate and empower Black people through their work each day this month.

Want to know more about The Great 28, check out the trailer below: