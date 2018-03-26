Kissed A Girl: Looks Like Paris Jackson Is Blissfully Coupled Up With This Famous Supermodel

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MARCH 04: Paris Jackson attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

These two look pretty cute together.

Paris Jackson has not been linked to anyone in Hollywood long enough for the public to take notice. However, it seems that has swiftly changed as, most recently, the young scion was spotted locking lips with a famous supermodel, adding fuel to the rumors that they’re dating.

According to Radar Online, Jackson, 19, is currently dating supermodel and actress Cara Delevingne, 25.

(Photo: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

The ladies, who were rumored to have begun seriously dating back in February, were spotted showing some PDA while out and about together, sharing a kiss.

They were reportedly out on a double date in Los Angeles with Jackson’s actor godfather Macaulay Culkin and his girlfriend.

The ladies reportedly met at the MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles back in May, 2017. They were, since then, spotted holding hands outside a nightclub in November, sparking the rumors of a possible romance.

Written by Moriba Cummings

(Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

