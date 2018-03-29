Steven Spielberg Says Film Adaptation Of 'Ready Player One' Represents Women Better Than The Book

Revered director Steven Spielberg brought the science fiction adventure book Ready Player One to the big screen. Speaking with BET.com, exclusively, he, along with the film's cast, shared his thoughts on the female representation in the movie as opposed to the book.

“We have two superheroes in this film and both of them are women,” Spielberg said.

Tye Sheridan, who plays Parzival in the film, interjected, sharing a personal story he has to validate the point that women are the work's driving force.

“I think the movie takes tremendous leaps with the female characters,” he added. “I have a 17-year-old little sister… and she came up to me and gave me the biggest hug and she said, ‘This movie is so cool and it’s my favorite film that you’ve ever been a part of.’”

One of the movie's female leads, Olivia Cooke, who plays Art3mis in the film, added that she purposely chose this role for a specific reason.

“I’m very conscious about picking roles that I’m not just playing the archetypal female character," she said. "So, I felt very empowered."

Ready Player One premieres in theaters, today, March 29.