Taraji P. Henson Shares The Method To Her On-Screen Madness

In Tyler Perry’ s romantic thriller, Acrimony , we are pulled into the decades-long love story of Melinda and Robert, two college-educated dreamers who find each other at critical points in their lives. Their years of love and commitment are wrought with challenges most couples can relate to, but the inevitable fissure drives Mel to the brink of sanity, a journey captured masterfully by Taraji P. Henson .

But how does she achieve such a believable level of despair without compromising her own mental state? Rumors have swirled for years that actors like Heath Ledger didn’t fully recover from burrowing into the depths of their own darkness for a role.

“Well, you know, first, all I do, I read the script. I know her, I do the back story, I write, all that stuff. And then once I have the character then I have it, there’s no more I need to do,” says Henson. “You know, I go to work, I do my job. So I live in between takes. I literally have to laugh and be silly because this is deep and heavy. Who wants to live in that space? I can’t stay in that all the time, you know? So that’s just how I work.”

“It’s incredible to see her go in and out, it’s like, seamless,” says her co-star Lyriq Bent, who plays her husband, Robert. “It’s just [makes face] ‘Cut! Hey girl, so can we get some crab legs? Cause you know, I got some shoes I gotta get in. Action!’ [makes face]. It’s like it doesn’t phase her and not a lot of actors could do that…it’s a good thing when you can have somebody who can just…your leading lady is like that? Oh yeah, it sets the pace for everything else. Where you can just do your thing. Not be too rigid.”