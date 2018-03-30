C’mon, Y’all: People Think Blac Chyna Is Shading Kylie Jenner’s Daughter, Stormi, With This Instagram Post

C’mon, Y’all: People Think Blac Chyna Is Shading Kylie Jenner’s Daughter, Stormi, With This Instagram Post

It all boils down to one word.

Published 3 days ago

The apparent feud between Kylie Jenner and Blac Chyna continues — at least according to social media's standards — and the latest theory was sparked by an Instagram post.

Chyna recently took to IG to share a photo of herself rocking a sexy 'fit and a blue wig — her usual. However, this time it was her caption that differed from the rest, or so the people think.

"There are some things I learned best in storm, and some in calm," she wrote.

Some believe that the former stripper may have subtly referenced her nemesis' newborn daughter, Stormi Webster, in the caption by using the word "storm." While this sounds ridiculously assumptive, the speculation of her intent is heightened by the fact that she turned off the comments below the post.

Take a look, below:

There are some things I learned best in storm, and some in calm.

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

What's your take on this? Are folks overreacting, or do they have a point?

Written by Moriba Cummings

(Photos from left: James Devaney/GC Images, Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs