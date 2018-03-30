C’mon, Y’all: People Think Blac Chyna Is Shading Kylie Jenner’s Daughter, Stormi, With This Instagram Post

The apparent feud between Kylie Jenner and Blac Chyna continues — at least according to social media's standards — and the latest theory was sparked by an Instagram post.

Chyna recently took to IG to share a photo of herself rocking a sexy 'fit and a blue wig — her usual. However, this time it was her caption that differed from the rest, or so the people think.

"There are some things I learned best in storm, and some in calm," she wrote.

Some believe that the former stripper may have subtly referenced her nemesis' newborn daughter, Stormi Webster, in the caption by using the word "storm." While this sounds ridiculously assumptive, the speculation of her intent is heightened by the fact that she turned off the comments below the post.

Take a look, below: