Mathew Knowles Explains Why He Saw Jay-Z And Solange’s Infamous Elevator Fight Coming

While none of the parties directly involved have spoken out about the incident publicly — excluding Bey's "***Flawless (Remix)" reference, of course — one person who's removed from the situation but connected to the family is sharing his thoughts, and he is none other than Beyoncé and Solange's father, Mathew Knowles .

Roughly four years have passed since Jay-Z and Solange 's infamous elevator fight that many now suspect was over "Becky with the good hair," as referenced in Beyoncé 's iconic album, Lemonade .

In a recent interview on the Wendy Williams Show, Knowles was asked to share what he knew of the elevator fight footage that quickly went viral.

"I just laughed," he said. "I laughed so hard because, if you know Solange — that's Solange. You just never know what you're going to get... A firecracker! I don't know where she gets that from."

He shared that 'Yoncé's composed reaction was also very much who she is, as the two, he said, are opposites in that regard.

"Then Beyoncé would be in the corner, quiet, just kind of like, 'When y'all finish, let me know,'" he added. "So, I just laughed."

Watch him add some comic relief to the still elusive ordeal, below: