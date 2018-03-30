Ray J And Princess Love Finally Speak Out About Family Drama With His Mother And Brandy

The couple recently appeared on Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club, where they candidly spoke on the dysfunction within their relationship with Ray J's sister, Brandy , and his mother, Sonja Norwood .

Ray J and his wife, Princess Love , are expecting their first child together, but not everyone in their extended family is on board with their union, it seems.

After the singer-turned-reality star revealed in the interview that it "was a family issue," his pregnant wife spoke on her putting her sister-in-law on blast, adding, “It was in the heat of the moment."

“We’re regular,” Ray J said. “Everybody got their [family drama]. Unfortunately it gets out in the press and then everybody should have an opinion ‘cause it’s out there, but at the end of the day, it’s just what people do sometimes and you get back cool… It’s how you deal with the problems.”

While Princess remained silent throughout the entire exchange between Ray J and the show's co-hosts, Angela Yee and Charlamagne Tha God, things got a bit more in-depth.

“Bran was out of town,” he said. “But moms didn’t show up, but I love moms. Moms is like my best friend… Everybody ain’t on the same page, but one thing I know: everybody loves each other and everybody is supporting each other. We just, sometimes, don’t see eye to eye.”

In more positive news, the two, later on, revealed that they are expecting a girl.

Take a look at the interview, below: