Here's Kendall Jenner's Shocking Response To A Tupac And Biggie Photographer Suing Her

The 22-year-old model and reality TV star has been hit with over 450 copyright infringements over three years for using a photographer’s images of Tupac and Notorious B.I.G. for her line of shirts without any prior agreement. That photographer, Al Pereira , is now not only getting an apology, but is actually getting hit with a counter suit from Kendall and her legal team.

According to TMZ, Kendall Jenner is suing Pereira for $22,000 to cover legal costs she’s had to spend to fight off what she describes as a “frivolous” lawsuit. Her team is claiming that the photog is trying to make some easy money off of her.

This isn’t the first time Kendall’s been hit with a lawsuit from a photographer. Just last year she and sister Kylie Jenner were sued after they used photographer Michael Miller’s photos of Tupac in a Kendall + Kylie apparel line. Miller says he never received permission to use his Tupac photo on their tees. The Jenners called that complaint “baseless” and say they received the rights to use the image lawfully.