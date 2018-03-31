Wow: Tamar Braxton Reportedly Chose Vince Over One Of Her Sisters

The drama involving Tamar Braxton and her estranged husband Vincent Herbert is reportedly spilling over into her familial relationships, and it's allegedly messing with one of her sister's pockets.

According to TMZ, Tamar's oldest sister Toni is currently caught in the middle of a new feud among the sisters as she was forced to kick their sister Traci off of her upcoming tour.

The site reports that the "Breathe Again" singer was set to have both Tamar and Traci perform as opening acts on her Sex & Cigarettes tour. However, the strain between the two sisters has reportedly made it difficult for her to have them both on the road with her.

It is being reported that, in an effort to avoid further confrontation, Toni chose to axe Traci from the bill, and keep Tamar.

This reportedly comes on the heels of Tamar clashing with all of her sisters for dragging her soon-to-be ex-husband's name through the mud.

Despite the rumors, Tamar allegedly denies having anything to do with Traci's firing.