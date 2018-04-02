Wait – Did Princess Love And Ray J Have Their Baby This Weekend?

Princess Love and Ray J are expecting their first child together and with seemingly not much time remaining in her pregnancy, the reality starlet decided to take advantage of the recent occasion at her hubby's expense.

While the couple was out, together, in Providence, Rhode Island, the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star decided to cleverly trick her husband in a well-orchestrated April Fool's prank where she pretended she was about to go into labor.

Completed with actual water and all, the prank was a success, resulting in the "One Wish" crooner frantically trying to get things in order for his wife to give birth.

Take a look, below: