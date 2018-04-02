Ryan Coogler And Michael B. Jordan Just Began Cooking Up The 'Creed' Sequel

After the massive success of their second major collaboration, 2015's Creed , Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler have teamed up once again for the film's sequel, and they've officially begun production today.

According to the official press release, Jordan, Tessa Thompson and Sylvester Stallone will all return to the ring to reprise their original roles.

However, Coogler, who famously directed the first film, will be wearing the hat of executive producer this go 'round while Steven Caple Jr., known most for the acclaimed drama The Land, will take on the directorial duties.