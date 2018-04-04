Evelyn Lozada Wants You To Know One Thing About Her Relationship With French Montana

Shocker.

Published 3 hours ago

Basketball Wives star Evelyn Lozada has been living it up lately, and while doing just that, she felt the need to share with the world the status of her relationship with her rapper bae French Montana.

In the caption of a photo she posted showing off her toned body, the reality star made it crystal clear that she and French are dunzo.

"Single life & loving it... #LivingMyBestLife," she captioned the pic.

Take a look, below:

Single life & loving it 👅 #LivingMyBestLife

A post shared by Evelyn Lozada (@evelynlozada) on

The two reportedly began dating in 2017 after Lozada called off her engagement to baseball star Carl Crawford.

Written by Moriba Cummings

(Photos from left: Leon Bennett/FilmMagic, Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

