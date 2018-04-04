This 'Love & Hip Hop' Star Bravely Opened Up About Scarring Childhood Molestation Memories

The latest to do so got extremely candid in her confession, prompting an emotional reaction from one of her co-stars, and surely, viewers, alike.

The current season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta is occasionally showing the cast mates open up about personal issues that may resonate with some of the viewers.

Relative Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta newcomer Estelita Quintero , during the latest episode of the reality series, bravely related her traumatic childhood of being molested and connected it to her current relationships as a woman.

The conversation was sparked when she opened up to her friend and Love & Hip Hop veteran Erica Mena about having sex with Stevie J prior to signing a contract to hire him as her manager.

"It's so hard for me to speak about my childhood," she told Mena and new addition, Spice. "I went through so much growing up."

After explaining that she is the youngest of 20 children, she told the ladies that she was forced to leave her home country of Panama sooner than expected, at 14-years-old, after being raped by five different men.

"Growing up, I remember my father sexually molesting me," she continued, adding another horrible layer to the already unfortunate story. "I used to have my father give me money and tell me I needed to do things to earn it at 5-years-old. I didn't knew [sic] that I was doing something wrong when he used to lock me in the bathroom and made [sic] me do these things."

Her father died when she was nine, leaving her mother as the only parent she had left to rely on. Though she and her mother struggled to see eye-to-eye following her making the executive decision to become a dancer at 14, they still maintained a close relationship. However, adding more tragedy to her life story, her mother died after a long battle with cancer.

As a result of all of the trauma she's experienced as a girl, she explained that she tried to commit suicide twice. However, she proudly proclaimed that she is strong enough now to handle her circumstances, head-on, which is why she is upset that Stevie J has taken advantage of her vulnerability adding that "he was [the] only person" there for her when she moved to Atlanta.

"I really need to figure it out [if] he's manipulating me like Erica says, or if a part of Stevie really believes in me as an artist," she said.

Watch her tearfully explain it all, below: